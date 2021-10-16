Boom Or Bust? Where Will Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NVCN share is $2.62, that puts it down -285.29 from that peak though still a striking 4.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $58.10M, and the average trade volume was 450.53K shares over the past three months.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NVCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.33%, and it has moved by -11.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 86.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NVCN is trading at a discount of -635.29% off the target high and -635.29% off the low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neovasc Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) shares have gone down -15.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 17.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.10% in 2021.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Neovasc Inc. insiders own 20.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.19%, with the float percentage being 15.41%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of USCA RIA LLC’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 21359.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16873.0 market value.