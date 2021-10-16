Boom Or Bust? Where Will DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the DRRX share is $2.95, that puts it down -150.0 from that peak though still a striking 0.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $268.40M, and the average trade volume was 464.05K shares over the past three months.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DRRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by -4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 81.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, DRRX is trading at a discount of -493.22% off the target high and -408.47% off the low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DURECT Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares have gone down -28.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -157.14% against 17.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -71.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 40.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DRRX Dividends

DURECT Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

DURECT Corporation insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.02%, with the float percentage being 53.79%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.41 million shares (or 11.61% of all shares), a total value of $43.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.31 million shares, is of Lion Point Capital, LP’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.16 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $7.18 million.