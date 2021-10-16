Boom Or Bust: Where Does Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the DRQ share is $40.62, that puts it down -60.05 from that peak though still a striking 11.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.38. The company’s market capitalization is $857.59M, and the average trade volume was 234.34K shares over the past three months.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. DRQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) trade information

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $25.38 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.16%, and it has moved by 4.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.40, which implies an increase of 10.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, DRQ is trading at a discount of -37.9% off the target high and 17.26% off the low.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dril-Quip Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares have gone down -14.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -568.00% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -128.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.46 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -596.00% in 2021.

DRQ Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s Major holders

Dril-Quip Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.24%, with the float percentage being 103.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 16.29% of all shares), a total value of $195.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.08 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $138.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 4.55% of the stock, which is worth about $40.57 million.