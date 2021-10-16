Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $93.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $138.52, that puts it down -48.72 from that peak though still a striking 70.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.52. The company’s market capitalization is $6.28B, and the average trade volume was 657.26K shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BEAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $93.14 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.45%, and it has moved by -8.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 182.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $128.57, which implies an increase of 27.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, BEAM is trading at a discount of -61.05% off the target high and 8.74% off the low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares have gone up 31.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -124.73% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then jump 45.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8,858.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.22 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6k and $6k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 136,900.00% and then jump by 17,733.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -108.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 81.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.69 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $989.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.46 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $831.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $420.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $174.22 million.