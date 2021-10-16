Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Is Likely To Grow By 2.75% Or More

During the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $159.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.01% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ASND share is $183.98, that puts it down -14.99 from that peak though still a striking 31.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $109.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 236.15K shares over the past three months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ASND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) registered a -0.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.01% in intraday trading to $159.99 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by 0.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.58%. The short interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $164.51, which implies an increase of 2.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $139.52 and $182.06 respectively. As a result, ASND is trading at a discount of -13.79% off the target high and 12.79% off the low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ascendis Pharma A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares have gone up 31.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.69% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 87.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.77 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.72 million and $651.1k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.00% and then jump by 1,174.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return -76.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.50%, with the float percentage being 104.53%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.81 million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $895.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.43 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 11.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $845.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Artisan Mid-Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $145.74 million.