AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH)’s 20.68% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.56% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the AGMH share is $26.50, that puts it down -140.25 from that peak though still a striking 35.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $238.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 140.11K shares over the past three months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) registered a 8.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.56% in intraday trading to $11.03 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.68%, and it has moved by 18.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.29%. The short interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) is 8830.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2021.

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

AGM Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 39.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.11%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12918.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1164.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12152.0.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12918.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.