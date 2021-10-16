After Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) Surges -12.45% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.91% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the CDMO share is $28.36, that puts it down -9.97 from that peak though still a striking 72.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average trade volume was 508.83K shares over the past three months.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CDMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) registered a 3.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.91% in intraday trading to $25.79 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.47%, and it has moved by 28.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 209.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.25, which implies an increase of 8.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, CDMO is trading at a discount of -12.45% off the target high and -4.69% off the low.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avid Bioservices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) shares have gone up 35.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 316.67% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.11 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.60%. While earnings are projected to return 120.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.41%, with the float percentage being 96.77%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.56 million shares (or 13.96% of all shares), a total value of $219.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $111.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $43.63 million.