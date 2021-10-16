After A 10.54% Jump In The Last Week, Does Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.95% or $1.81. The 52-week high for the SQSP share is $64.71, that puts it down -68.52 from that peak though still a striking 13.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 250.61K shares over the past three months.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SQSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) registered a 4.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.95% in intraday trading to $38.40 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.54%, and it has moved by -17.74% in 30 days. The short interest in Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.55 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.17 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 2.40% in 2021.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Squarespace Inc. insiders own 8.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.33%, with the float percentage being 79.89%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.36 million shares (or 24.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.27 million shares, is of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s that is approximately 21.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $7.96 million.