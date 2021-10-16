A 42.53% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD)

During the last session, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.57% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the SD share is $14.78, that puts it down -28.3 from that peak though still a striking 86.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $409.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 860.95K shares over the past three months.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) registered a -6.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.57% in intraday trading to $11.52 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.60%, and it has moved by -2.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 577.65%. The short interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.62, which implies a decrease of -74.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.62 and $6.62 respectively. As a result, SD is trading at a premium of 42.53% off the target high and 42.53% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

SandRidge Energy Inc. insiders own 2.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.48%, with the float percentage being 52.62%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 13.17% of all shares), a total value of $30.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 million.