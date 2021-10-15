ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Received An 41.76% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 3.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.75% or -$2.64. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $62.20, that puts it down -43.62 from that peak though still a striking 74.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.87. The company’s market capitalization is $5.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) registered a -5.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.75% in intraday trading to $43.31 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.50%, and it has moved by -27.96% in 30 days. The short interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.57, which implies an increase of 32.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.02 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, ZIM is trading at a discount of -107.8% off the target high and -6.26% off the low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares have gone up 41.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 531.65% against -3.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 141.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.62 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.67 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 158.80% and then jump by 96.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 499.20% in 2021.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders own 37.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.25%, with the float percentage being 60.97%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.23 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $639.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.14 million shares, is of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Evermore Global Value Fd owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88349.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $3.97 million.