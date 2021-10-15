Year-To-Date, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Price Has Decrease -43.03%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the COMP share is $22.11, that puts it down -92.6 from that peak though still a striking 8.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Compass Inc. (COMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc. (COMP) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $11.48 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.61%, and it has moved by -17.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 7.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.43, which implies an increase of 48.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, COMP is trading at a discount of -143.9% off the target high and -48.08% off the low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.51 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 30.40% in 2021.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders own 7.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.27%, with the float percentage being 48.96%. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $9.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Wells Fargo Small Company Growth Fd’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.98 million.