Will Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s traded shares were 4.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CDEV share is $7.57, that puts it down -7.22 from that peak though still a striking 92.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. CDEV has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $7.06 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.42%, and it has moved by 23.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 933.83%. The short interest in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is 23.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies a decrease of -0.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CDEV is trading at a discount of -27.48% off the target high and 43.34% off the low.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centennial Resource Development Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares have gone up 70.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.76% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 194.70% this quarter and then jump 159.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.06 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.98 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.1 million and $148.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.00% and then jump by 62.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.30%. While earnings are projected to return 106.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Centennial Resource Development Inc. insiders own 4.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.87%, with the float percentage being 67.02%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.46 million shares (or 29.89% of all shares), a total value of $350.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 6.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.07 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $21.29 million.