What Will Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Be Like After It Drops -136.6% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares were 18.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.08% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the SNOA share is $15.19, that puts it down -136.6 from that peak though still a striking 19.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.15. The company’s market capitalization is $12.47M, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNOA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) registered a 8.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.08% in intraday trading to $6.42 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.79%, and it has moved by 12.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 28.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SNOA is trading at a discount of -40.19% off the target high and -40.19% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.50%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2021.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 18 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.19%, with the float percentage being 10.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 92167.0 shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46501.0 shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30154.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27591.0, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.