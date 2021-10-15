We Just Learned Something New! After Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)’s 14.34% Gain This Week

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 2.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.12% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $22.47, that puts it down -153.9 from that peak though still a striking 17.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.37 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a 4.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.12% in intraday trading to $8.85 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.34%, and it has moved by -4.01% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 19.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -46.89% off the target high and -1.69% off the low.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.07%, with the float percentage being 5.07%.