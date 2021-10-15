Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Is Up 0.63% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares were 31.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.89% or -$3.34. The 52-week high for the SPCE share is $62.80, that puts it down -203.09 from that peak though still a striking 31.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.27. The company’s market capitalization is $6.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.69 million shares over the past three months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SPCE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) registered a -13.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.89% in intraday trading to $20.72 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by 0.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.80%. The short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is 26.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.09, which implies an increase of 33.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, SPCE is trading at a discount of -141.31% off the target high and 3.47% off the low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares have gone up 3.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.80% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 820.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -166.00% in 2021.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.33%, with the float percentage being 35.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $629.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $309.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.89 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $179.12 million.