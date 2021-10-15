Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)

During the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the LBRT share is $17.78, that puts it down -19.97 from that peak though still a striking 58.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LBRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $14.82 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.68%, and it has moved by 31.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.12%. The short interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 6.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares have gone up 38.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.79% against 26.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.20% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 146.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $617.58 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $621.99 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.5 million and $257.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 318.70% and then jump by 141.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -357.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.10% per annum.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders own 40.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.80%, with the float percentage being 90.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.59 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $206.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.87 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $196.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $48.07 million.