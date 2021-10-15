The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) Stock Dropped -5.82% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s traded shares were 2.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the NAPA share is $25.25, that puts it down -23.53 from that peak though still a striking 20.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 400.66K shares over the past three months.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $20.44 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.98%, and it has moved by -5.82% in 30 days. The short interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.26 day(s) to cover.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) shares have gone up 16.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.45% against 17.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.13 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 86.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.22% per annum.

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. insiders own 71.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.65%, with the float percentage being 76.23%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 3.58% of all shares), a total value of $90.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Core Growth Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $26.31 million.