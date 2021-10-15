Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) At $244.47 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $244.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $2.38. The 52-week high for the TGT share is $267.06, that puts it down -9.24 from that peak though still a striking 38.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $150.80. The company’s market capitalization is $118.62B, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

Target Corporation (TGT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TGT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.81.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Target Corporation (TGT) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $244.47 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.34%, and it has moved by -0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $280.48, which implies an increase of 12.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $176.00 and $337.00 respectively. As a result, TGT is trading at a discount of -37.85% off the target high and 28.01% off the low.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Target Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Target Corporation (TGT) shares have gone up 16.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.37% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.70% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.55 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.58 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return 36.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.29% per annum.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Target Corporation is 3.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Target Corporation insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.80%, with the float percentage being 81.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,553 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 42.77 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $10.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Corporation (TGT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.28 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.48 billion.