Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY)’s Stock Is Up 9.26%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s traded shares were 2.2 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.08% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the SNCY share is $44.13, that puts it down -37.65 from that peak though still a striking 9.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 253.31K shares over the past three months.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) trade information

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) registered a -5.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.08% in intraday trading to $32.06 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.15%, and it has moved by 4.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.83, which implies an increase of 26.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, SNCY is trading at a discount of -49.72% off the target high and -31.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.03 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170.88 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -108.50% in 2021.

SNCY Dividends

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Major holders

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.17%, with the float percentage being 103.62%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 32.56 million shares (or 56.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $123.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 5.08% of the stock, which is worth about $107.53 million.