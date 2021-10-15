Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the PYCR share is $39.71, that puts it down -24.05 from that peak though still a striking 25.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.25K shares over the past three months.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PYCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $32.01 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.98%, and it has moved by 3.06% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.00, which implies an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, PYCR is trading at a discount of -43.71% off the target high and -9.34% off the low.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paycor HCM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.59 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.2 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -7.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.71% per annum.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.