Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) On Thursday – Up 78.62 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.36% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the OEG share is $11.20, that puts it down -268.42 from that peak though still a striking 78.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $194.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) registered a 2.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.36% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.19%, and it has moved by -1.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 337.41%. The short interest in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.60% this quarter and then jump 73.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 134.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.71 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.60%. While earnings are projected to return -113.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group Inc. insiders own 7.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.80%, with the float percentage being 22.45%. Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 4.44% of all shares), a total value of $12.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 million.