One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the LX share is $15.42, that puts it down -173.4 from that peak though still a striking 5.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.35. The company’s market capitalization is $987.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $5.64 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by -10.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.26%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.11, which implies an increase of 92.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.62 and $116.32 respectively. As a result, LX is trading at a discount of -1962.41% off the target high and -726.6% off the low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares have gone down -35.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 345.83% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return -76.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.43%, with the float percentage being 40.70%. OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.24 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $68.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $9.63 million.