Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT): Is It Possible To Be Down -20.82% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OPTT share is $7.30, that puts it down -242.72 from that peak though still a striking 27.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $113.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. OPTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.91%, and it has moved by 12.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.93%. The short interest in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 4.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1200.00, which implies an increase of 99.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1200.00 and $1200.00 respectively. As a result, OPTT is trading at a discount of -56238.03% off the target high and -56238.03% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.90%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2021.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.75%, with the float percentage being 3.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $2.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.