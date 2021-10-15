NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 25.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.00% or $1.82. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $66.99, that puts it down -75.83 from that peak though still a striking 33.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.46. The company’s market capitalization is $59.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.43 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a 5.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.00% in intraday trading to $38.10 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by -4.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.91%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 60.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $381.03, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.11 and $593.61 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -1458.03% off the target high and -189.0% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone up 0.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.70% against 24.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 106.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $696.03 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.70% and then jump by 64.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 57.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.59%, with the float percentage being 36.78%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 919 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 90.91 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $4.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.69 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $790.47 million.