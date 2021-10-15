Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Has Gained 266.09% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares were 63.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.04% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NAKD share is $3.40, that puts it down -385.71 from that peak though still a striking 90.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $549.46M, and the average trade volume was 54.36 million shares over the past three months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) registered a 4.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.04% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.33%, and it has moved by 18.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 517.12%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.00%. While earnings are projected to return 98.20% in 2021.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders own 11.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 0.55%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value.