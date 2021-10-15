Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Inclined 17.65% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 10.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $57.75, that puts it down -32.48 from that peak though still a striking 95.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.13 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MARA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.46% in intraday trading to $43.59 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.46%, and it has moved by 17.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1837.33%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 14.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.67, which implies an increase of 29.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $87.00 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of -99.59% off the target high and -10.12% off the low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares have gone up 11.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,075.00% against 10.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5,189.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $118.46 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.20%. While earnings are projected to return 75.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.54%, with the float percentage being 28.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 7.58% of all shares), a total value of $362.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $104.67 million.