Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Received An 11.12% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 3.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $19.29, that puts it down -4.38 from that peak though still a striking 38.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.45. The company’s market capitalization is $43.60B, and the average trade volume was 14.20 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. KMI has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $18.48 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.50%, and it has moved by 12.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.69, which implies an increase of 1.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, KMI is trading at a discount of -19.05% off the target high and 18.83% off the low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares have gone up 11.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 16.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.43 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.94 billion and $3.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.90% and then jump by 10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.70%. While earnings are projected to return -95.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.92% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders own 11.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.68%, with the float percentage being 64.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,531 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 180.75 million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $3.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 169.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 54.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $991.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.01 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $846.26 million.