Is Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Still A Buy After plugging 31.65% Last Week?

During the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares were 4.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the SLI share is $9.70, that puts it up 4.43 from that peak though still a striking 86.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $10.15 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.65%, and it has moved by 46.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 563.40%. The short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.39, which implies a decrease of -20.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.30 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SLI is trading at a discount of -37.93% off the target high and 57.64% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 2.50% in 2021.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Standard Lithium Ltd. insiders own 4.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.53%, with the float percentage being 10.02%. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15640.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $64574.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 5.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 million.