Is Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $31.96, that puts it down -122.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.70. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.20 million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $14.38 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 9.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.91%. The short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 48.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.65 day(s) to cover.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fisker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares have gone up 10.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -157.50% against 14.20.

While earnings are projected to return -277.50% in 2021.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 29 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders own 3.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.88%, with the float percentage being 45.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.51 million shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $260.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.15 million shares, is of Moore Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $215.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $50.99 million.