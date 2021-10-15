Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)

During the recent session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 2.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $19.57, that puts it down -146.16 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.90. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.00 million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PSFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $7.95 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.67%, and it has moved by -5.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.88%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 18.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.88, which implies an increase of 42.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of -113.84% off the target high and -50.94% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $373.65 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $417.39 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -15.00% in 2021.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders own 25.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.78%, with the float percentage being 72.21%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 123.73 million shares (or 84.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.0 million shares, is of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 34.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $605.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Discovery Fd owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $23.8 million.