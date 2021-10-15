If All Goes Well, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Could Shrink By -56.79% Or More

During the last session, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the APPS share is $102.56, that puts it down -21.82 from that peak though still a striking 70.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.26. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. APPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $84.19 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by 35.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.34%. The short interest in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 3.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.50, which implies an increase of 17.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.00 and $132.00 respectively. As a result, APPS is trading at a discount of -56.79% off the target high and 19.23% off the low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares have gone up 11.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.32% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 160.00% this quarter and then jump 104.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 280.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $306.53 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340.65 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.00%. While earnings are projected to return 258.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders own 3.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.56%, with the float percentage being 71.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $736.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $634.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $182.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $157.9 million.