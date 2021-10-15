How Will R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Look After It Drops -10.51% From Its Highs?

During the last session, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the RRD share is $7.15, that puts it down -10.51 from that peak though still a striking 82.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $498.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $6.47 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.37%, and it has moved by 52.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 405.47%. The short interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 2.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 7.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RRD is trading at a discount of -8.19% off the target high and -8.19% off the low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by 0.00% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -441.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.51%, with the float percentage being 68.41%. Chatham Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $10.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.55 million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 9.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $4.36 million.