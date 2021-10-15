How Will DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Look After It Drops -113.9% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s traded shares were 4.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the DIDI share is $18.01, that puts it down -113.9 from that peak though still a striking 14.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.16. The company’s market capitalization is $38.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.57 million shares over the past three months.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DIDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $8.42 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by -0.12% in 30 days. The short interest in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 79.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.53, which implies an increase of 93.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $121.53 and $121.53 respectively. As a result, DIDI is trading at a discount of -1343.35% off the target high and -1343.35% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.46 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.35 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2021.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

DiDi Global Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.37%, with the float percentage being 10.37%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 75.83 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.15 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $695.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) shares are Selected American Shares Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Selected American Shares Inc owns about 5.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.35 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $44.82 million.