Following Its 52-Week Low, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’S Share Price Rose 83.45% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 259.27%

During the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 7.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.50% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AR share is $21.25, that puts it down -8.53 from that peak though still a striking 83.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.24. The company’s market capitalization is $6.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.87 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 1.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.50% in intraday trading to $19.58 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by 10.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 457.83%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 24.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.19, which implies an increase of 11.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, AR is trading at a discount of -63.43% off the target high and 18.28% off the low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone up 109.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 414.29% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 620.00% this quarter and then jump 1,666.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.24 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.40%. While earnings are projected to return -319.20% in 2021.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.43%, with the float percentage being 85.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25.01 million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $375.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $333.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.23 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $73.8 million.