Does Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Still Look Attractive After A 4.62% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares were 5.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.59% or -$9.98. The 52-week high for the DCT share is $59.40, that puts it down -63.86 from that peak though still a striking 6.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.91. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 450.15K shares over the past three months.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) registered a -21.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.59% in intraday trading to $36.25 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by -7.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.94%. The short interest in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is 3.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.90, which implies an increase of 30.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, DCT is trading at a discount of -71.03% off the target high and -18.62% off the low.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares have gone up 3.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.09 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.66 million by the end of Nov 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -66.40% in 2021.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. insiders own 27.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.82%, with the float percentage being 101.84%. Accenture PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $916.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.78 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $686.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 8.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.76 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $214.9 million.