Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP)’s Stock Is Up 72.06% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the recent session, Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CXP share is $19.49, that puts it down -1.83 from that peak though still a striking 47.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) trade information

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $19.14 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by 0.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.06%. The short interest in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.71, which implies a decrease of -2.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $19.30 respectively. As a result, CXP is trading at a discount of -0.84% off the target high and 5.96% off the low.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Columbia Property Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) shares have gone up 1.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.45% against 2.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.42 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.37 million and $70.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.80% and then drop by -10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%.

CXP Dividends

Columbia Property Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Columbia Property Trust Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.67%.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s Major holders

Columbia Property Trust Inc. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.87%, with the float percentage being 82.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.64 million shares (or 14.48% of all shares), a total value of $289.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $56.66 million.