CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) Has Grown 4.65% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CLPS share is $19.78, that puts it down -550.66 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $56.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77990.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 111.53K shares over the past three months.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.31%, and it has moved by 4.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.65%. The short interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 184.70% in 2021.

CLPS Dividends

CLPS Incorporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

CLPS Incorporation insiders own 61.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.66%, with the float percentage being 4.28%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60200.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd owns about 57000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5050.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $21715.0.