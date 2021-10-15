Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Given A -12.63% drop From High?

During the recent session, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.47% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the EVH share is $34.60, that puts it down -12.63 from that peak though still a striking 69.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.44. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average trade volume was 777.47K shares over the past three months.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) registered a 2.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $30.72 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.90%, and it has moved by 13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies a decrease of -2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, EVH is trading at a discount of -20.44% off the target high and 34.9% off the low.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolent Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares have gone up 48.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.90% against -0.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.62 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $227.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

EVH Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

Evolent Health Inc. insiders own 8.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.07%, with the float percentage being 107.01%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $180.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $156.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $43.33 million.