Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Has Grown 166.21% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 9.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $26.57, that puts it down -5.06 from that peak though still a striking 64.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.01. The company’s market capitalization is $10.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.84 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CCJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.37% in intraday trading to $25.29 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.85%, and it has moved by 2.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 166.21%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 10.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.26, which implies an increase of 3.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.62 and $29.96 respectively. As a result, CCJ is trading at a discount of -18.47% off the target high and 18.47% off the low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 54.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.62% against 19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 111.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.94 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $287.18 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $309.33 million and $369.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.20% and then drop by -22.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.00%. While earnings are projected to return -171.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.79% per annum.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.72%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.00%, with the float percentage being 66.11%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 555 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.97 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $331.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.63 million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $259.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 12.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.71 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $173.98 million.