Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Stock Jumped 45.95% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $1.67, that puts it down -57.55 from that peak though still a striking 65.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $289.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BORR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.93% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.55%, and it has moved by 45.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.66%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 7.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.08, which implies an increase of 1.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.16 respectively. As a result, BORR is trading at a discount of -9.43% off the target high and 5.66% off the low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then jump 13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.2 million and $60.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.70% and then jump by 50.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 65.00% in 2021.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.78%, with the float percentage being 27.05%. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $4.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82778.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $61255.0.