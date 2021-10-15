Boom Or Bust: Where Does Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares were 2.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $116.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the ASAN share is $124.85, that puts it down -7.41 from that peak though still a striking 82.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.57. The company’s market capitalization is $22.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Asana Inc. (ASAN) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $116.24 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.77%, and it has moved by 6.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 397.82%. The short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 5.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asana Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares have gone up 246.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.38% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then drop -22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.69 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.5 million by the end of Jan 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.14 million and $68.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.10% and then jump by 44.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -70.90% in 2021.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 20 and September 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders own 13.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.22%, with the float percentage being 87.98%. Champlain Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.46 million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $400.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.31 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $391.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $55.42 million.