BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Has Been Rising 210.00% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BTCM share is $35.00, that puts it down -270.76 from that peak though still a striking 72.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $585.34M, and the average trade volume was 3.36 million shares over the past three months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $9.44 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.82%, and it has moved by -17.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 210.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.89, which implies an increase of 89.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.89 and $87.89 respectively. As a result, BTCM is trading at a discount of -831.04% off the target high and -831.04% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders own 4.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.14%, with the float percentage being 10.66%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $27.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.