BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -6.37% Year-To-Date

During the last session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BEST share is $3.66, that puts it down -91.62 from that peak though still a striking 51.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $720.72M, and the average trade volume was 4.98 million shares over the past three months.

BEST Inc. (BEST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BEST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

BEST Inc. (BEST) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by 49.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.80, which implies an increase of 71.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.46 and $7.13 respectively. As a result, BEST is trading at a discount of -273.3% off the target high and -238.22% off the low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BEST Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BEST Inc. (BEST) shares have gone up 38.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.90% against 29.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.34 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.10% and then drop by -1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -977.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders own 20.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.88%, with the float percentage being 32.52%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.58 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $22.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 million.