As The Stock Rises By 3.29% Year-To-Date, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.33% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the CP share is $83.07, that puts it down -14.47 from that peak though still a striking 18.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.79. The company’s market capitalization is $59.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) registered a 1.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $72.57 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.95%, and it has moved by 4.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.19%. The short interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is 43.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.18, which implies an increase of 28.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.50 and $112.02 respectively. As a result, CP is trading at a discount of -54.36% off the target high and -24.71% off the low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares have gone down -3.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 21.21% against 30.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.70% this quarter and then jump 11.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.60% per annum.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.15%, with the float percentage being 82.17%. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 870 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 55.86 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $4.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.87 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.99 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd owns about 13.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $991.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.48 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $630.0 million.