Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) Rose 6.78% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -18.04% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s traded shares were 3.31 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the AGC share is $18.11, that puts it down -68.15 from that peak though still a striking 6.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.04. The company’s market capitalization is $658.75M, and the average trade volume was 814.52K shares over the past three months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $10.77 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.46%, and it has moved by 2.93% in 30 days.

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Altimeter Growth Corp. insiders own 17.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.27%, with the float percentage being 101.26%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.71 million shares (or 17.43% of all shares), a total value of $101.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 15.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) shares are Janus Henderson Forty Fund and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Forty Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 5.16% of the stock, which is worth about $30.16 million.