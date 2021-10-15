After Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Surges -73.91% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SB share is $5.44, that puts it down -18.26 from that peak though still a striking 82.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $563.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.55%, and it has moved by -11.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 350.98%. The short interest in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.58, which implies an increase of 17.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SB is trading at a discount of -73.91% off the target high and 34.78% off the low.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Safe Bulkers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) shares have gone up 95.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 595.83% against -3.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.97 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.9 million and $52.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.60% and then jump by 58.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return -677.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

Safe Bulkers Inc. insiders own 46.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.91%, with the float percentage being 52.35%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 4.60% of all shares), a total value of $22.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.92 million.