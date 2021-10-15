Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) At $148.47 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 24.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $148.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $2.34. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $150.17, that puts it down -1.15 from that peak though still a striking 68.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.50. The company’s market capitalization is $38.28B, and the average trade volume was 11.12 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. AFRM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $148.47 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.88%, and it has moved by 35.28% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.09, which implies a decrease of -19.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -7.77% off the target high and 56.22% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone up 112.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.54% against 19.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.01 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $294.3 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -208.70% in 2021.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.06%, with the float percentage being 66.62%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.81 million shares (or 7.33% of all shares), a total value of $728.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 5.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $590.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 5.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $319.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $183.76 million.