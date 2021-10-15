A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN)

During the recent session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the WRN share is $2.83, that puts it down -52.97 from that peak though still a striking 48.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $304.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.62K shares over the past three months.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.23%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.46%. The short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.39, which implies an increase of 45.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.77 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, WRN is trading at a discount of -116.22% off the target high and -49.73% off the low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Copper and Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares have gone up 34.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 19.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.70%. While earnings are projected to return -4.40% in 2021.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders own 8.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.07%, with the float percentage being 15.39%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $8.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Claret Asset Management Corp’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 7.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $3.47 million.