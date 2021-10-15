A Quick Glance At Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) Stock: It Is up 19.33% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 7.04 Percent

During the recent session, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MBT share is $10.07, that puts it down -5.22 from that peak though still a striking 19.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.72. The company’s market capitalization is $9.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $9.57 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.24%, and it has moved by 1.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.53%. The short interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $785.45, which implies an increase of 98.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $644.45 and $851.72 respectively. As a result, MBT is trading at a discount of -8799.9% off the target high and -6634.06% off the low.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares have gone up 14.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.86 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.52 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.30% and then jump by 10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.08% per annum.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is 0.95, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.45%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.55%, with the float percentage being 28.55%. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.05 million shares (or 3.21% of all shares), a total value of $267.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.59 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $180.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares are Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio owns about 7.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.39 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $54.15 million.