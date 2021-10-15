A Quick Glance At DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock: It Is up 18.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -68.08 Percent

During the last session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $20.54, that puts it down -481.87 from that peak though still a striking 18.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.68 million shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $3.53 this Thursday, 10/14/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.44%, and it has moved by 1.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.81%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 7.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DouYu International Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares have gone down -65.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -163.33% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -183.30% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $383.14 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $406.07 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -153.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.07%, with the float percentage being 30.60%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.55 million shares (or 3.56% of all shares), a total value of $78.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.41 million shares, is of Infini Master Fund’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 9.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $9.82 million.